facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Y9 girls given sporting chance

MAINSTREAM sports were put to one side for this year’s M&S Girls Convention, at which Year 9 girls were encouraged to get involved with a new, unusual sport.

girlssport
The M&S Girls Convention held at Beau Sejour. The project encourages girls who are not normally interested in sport to get involved in physical activity. Pictured are the kickboxing group with Josh Ozanne of Black Rock MMA at the back.(Picture by Peter Frankland, 18539803)

Sixty girls from five schools were at Beau Sejour on Wednesday to experience the eighth such convention, organised by the Guernsey Sports Commission.

The activities included boxing and self-defence, cricket, street dance, triathlon and Zumba.

They were hosted by  staff or volunteers from island sports groups.

There was a mindset workshop and a healthy lunch was provided by sponsor Marks & Spencer.

Sports development officer Jenny Murphy said Year 9 was the time when girls were most likely to drop sports or out-of-school activities, so they wanted to inspire them to stay involved.

‘We aim to support everyone to participate in sport and physical activity,’ she said.

‘We know there are barriers to overcome to achieve this, especially for young women. We want to do our best to support them to overcome these barriers and we hope the girls’ convention will provide a springboard to participation.’

The 60 girls who attended were invited because they were highlighted as possibly not being the most involved in sport.

Comments for: "Y9 girls given sporting chance"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.