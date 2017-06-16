Young people’s views are sought on working longer

YOUNG people are being encouraged to complete an online survey from the Employment & Social Security Committee for the Longer Working Lives project.

This has been released in tandem with a draft of the project’s proposals, which have come about due to a rise in the average age of the working population.

Committee vice-president Shane Langlois said the purpose of the questionnaire and the draft proposals was to get feedback.

‘We don’t know how it’s going to pan out,’ he said. ‘We’re trying to put things into place, such as a mid-life review.’

That would see someone perhaps seeking advice in their 40s about changing jobs if they are in a career where they are concerned about working beyond 65.

He pointed out that someone could retire at any age if they were financially able to do so. ‘The retirement age is different to the States pension age,’ he said.

The aim of the mid-life review idea was to make sure that people had access to information that could help them make a decision.

‘The very people you would like to think about it and complete the questionnaire are younger people,’ he said.