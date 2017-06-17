Passengers are left confused and angry by Condor U-turn

CONDOR’S U-turn on Liberation’s overnight cancellation left passengers confused and angry as they tried to get back home or get away for the weekend.

The ferry company announced late on Thursday that it was cancelling all of yesterday’s Liberation sailings due to a fault with one of the vessel’s main engines.

Then, early yesterday morning, Condor suddenly announced it would be sailing after all, with an adjusted schedule that would put it back on track by the afternoon.

The company said the Liberation had been repaired faster than expected.

Many islanders were left confused following the fast change in decision, with some of them already having booked new ways to travel, and others not having got the news in the first place.

However Condor CEO Paul Luxon was pleased that disruption had been minimised. He said the company had been as proactive as possible in the circumstances.

‘As soon as we were aware of the cancellations on Thursday evening, we started notifying passengers, updated our website and used social media to allow everyone as much time as possible to rearrange their travel on other sailings,’ he said.