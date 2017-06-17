Queen honours five islanders

A ROYAL COURT judge, a former UK Scout commissioner and a foster carer who has helped more than 70 children are among the islanders recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list today.

Wayne Bulpitt, who led the UK Scout movement between 2009 and 2016, has been made a CBE for services to voluntary work, as has businessman and Bristol City FC owner Stephen Lansdown, for services to business and the Bristol community.

Judge Russell Finch has been recognised for his 20 years of judicial work for Guernsey with an OBE.

Lilian Bale spent 45 years fostering children with her late husband, Peter, and she has been made an MBE for her work.

And the first editor of the Guernsey Audio News for blind people in Guernsey, Vivien Webber, has been awarded the BEM.

Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland, who has family links with Guernsey, has also been made a dame for services to drama.