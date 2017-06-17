Work on Saumarez Park play area in full swing

A WOODLAND-THEMED playground area at Saumarez Park is set to be opened in time for the summer holidays.

Work began about six weeks ago on the new area, with 15 pieces of equipment set to be installed including a range of swings, springers and a ‘wizard’s hideaway’.

Zef Eisenberg, deputy chairman of the Friends of Saumarez Park Playground, said the objective was to provide a variety of equipment for children of all ages.

It has also been designed so that children who are less physically able can access the playground and have suitable pieces of equipment.

‘All the equipment has been funded by the Friends of Saumarez Park and donations, so we are really pleased for their help and donations,’ he said.

‘The installation has been fairly complex, with issues like drainage, tree roots and safety having to be looked at. It has always been the aim to make the Saumarez Park playground the number-one playground in Guernsey and I believe we have achieved that objective.

‘We are now three phases into that with the main ship, the adult gym and now this section. Phase four is the pond zone and we have some exciting ideas that we will start fundraising for once this section is complete.’

Project architect Olly Brock said they hoped to officially open the new playground by the end of July.