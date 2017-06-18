Health forum set up to improve services

A NEW forum which will look at how health services in Guernsey work and how they can be improved held its first meeting yesterday.

CareWatch was set up by the Committee for Health & Social Care and is a community partnership comprising representatives of local groups and private individuals.

Alderney is represented in the group by States member Graham McKinley, who is also responsible for health and social care in that island.

He said it was important that Alderney was present following the review of Alderney health care by Professor Philip Wilson and ahead of the forthcoming KPMG report into a new health care model.

‘It’s a very, very good initiative and I very much support it,’ he said.

‘Without having any medical background myself, I have a lot to learn.’

Among the members of CareWatch are a number of private individuals who had a particular interest in health matters.