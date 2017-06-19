A quarter of Grammar places get turned down

A QUARTER of those offered places at The Grammar School after this year’s 11-plus have turned the opportunity down.

And the year group will not be full as Education says its policy means it does not offer any more places beyond a borderline group who will now fill only some of the slots.

The school’s intake each year is dictated as a percentage of the overall cohort, which this year is 551 children.

In total, 20 initial offers were not taken up, so the committee then offered places to another 11 children who have accepted.

In 2015 only 11 turned down the opportunity, a figure which rose to 15 in 2016.

Some parents have blamed uncertainty over the school’s future in the wake of the States’ decision to move to a fully comprehensive education system, with people choosing to pay for their children to go to one of the colleges instead.