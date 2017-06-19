Alderney Electricity wants a solar farm

THE south-facing slope above Alderney’s Fort Grosnez could generate up to a quarter of the island’s energy needs within two years.

Alderney Electricity wants to create a small solar farm in the Glacee opposite the power station – the first such installation in the Bailiwick.

They have requested that the 50m by 50m site be considered under the terms of the new Land Use Plan and it has been recommended for approval, with some mitigation.

The photo voltaic panels could generate up to 200 KW of power, running at peak on a sunny day – up to 25% of the island’s power requirements.

Over the whole year – bearing in mind that few days are sunny all day – it is anticipated that the farm will run at 1,000 hours of peak production, generating six million KW per year – 3% of the island’s total energy requirement.

The site would allow direct access to the power station via a cable, and the energy would then feed into the island grid.