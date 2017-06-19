Five admitted to hospital due to heat

HEALTH has issued a warning to islanders to take care in the sun after five people were admitted to hospital.

It said the five people had been taken to the Emergency Department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital suffering from heat related conditions.

‘For some people such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children the hot weather can bring real health risks,’ a Health & Social Care spokesman said.

Tips to stay safe in the sun include keeping curtains closed, drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, never leaving anyone in a closed, parked vehicle and trying to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.