Five treated at PEH as heat takes its toll

FIVE people have needed hospital treatment in the last 24 hours due to the effects of the heat, Health has warned, as blistering temperatures look set to continue for a few more days.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, but that could be beaten today and tomorrow as the heatwave continues.

Health & Social Care has issued a warning to older islanders and children in particular to be careful during the hot weather, with temperatures set to rise even further today.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, with the thermometer hitting 26.6 Celsius just after 1.30pm.

But today a top temperature of 28C has been forecast, and tomorrow it could be nearly the same.

The 30-year average temperature for June is 18C. On Saturday temperatures hit 22C, and on Sunday lunchtime they were 25C.

A Met Office spokesman said the hot weather was set to continue for several days yet.

‘There is high pressure to the east of us and it is dragging warm air up from Spain,’ he said. ‘The air is very dry and hot.’

The temperature is set to drop to nearer 20C at the end of week.

However gardeners will have to wait a bit longer, with no rain forecast for at least another week.

Sea temperatures are also above average, with Sea Fisheries measuring a temperature of 14.6 C last week – a record high for this time of year. The average temperature is 13.1C.

HSC is asking people to ensure children are properly protected from the sun and to help any older islanders who need support while the temperatures remain so high.

To lessen the effects of the heat, the advice is to drink lots of water, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm and wear plenty of

sun cream.

Many islanders took to the beach to try and keep cool. Lots were wearing hats and had parasols to protect themselves from the sun.

Sarah Barsby went to Cobo with her grandson Oscar, 1, and children Johnny, 6, and Laila, 8.

She brought along sun cream and a tent, but keeping Oscar protected was a tough job.

‘It is hard, because he is always moving,’ she said.

‘We’ve had a nice summer, we have used lots of sun cream and lots of water to drink.’

She also put a sun suit on Oscar to try and keep him more covered up.

She praised Hautes Capelles Primary School, which her children go, for doing all they could to keep the youngsters cool, that included providing paddling pools and gazebos.

Animal lovers are being warned to keep an eye on their pets during the heatwave.

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said owners could look at making ice toys and treats for their dogs and cats. With outdoor runs, owners should try and keep them in shade.

Mr Byrne said they had spoken to a number of glasshouse owners, who kept livestock under glass, advising them to get an outside run or shaded area.

Wildlife also needs a helping hand. Mr Byrne said hedgehogs and birds were all looking for water, so putting out some would really help. Islanders with ponds should ensure there is a way for hedgehogs to scramble out if they fall in.