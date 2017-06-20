Island carrying on where it left off as Brexit talks start

GUERNSEY is in a prime position ‘to pick up from where we left off before the election’ in Brexit negotiations, the island’s senior poltician said yesterday as talks between the UK and the EU got under way.

The process began in Brussels yesterday, with Brexit secretary David Davies announcing his desire to secure a ‘strong and special partnership’ with the EU.

Gavin St Pier, president of the Policy & Resources Committee, said it was a significant day in the process of leaving the EU.

‘As the Brexit discussions commence today, it marks the next phase in the process of the UK’s exit from the EU,’ he said.

‘Today is just the first engagement where the formalities and high-level issues will be discussed before the formal negotiations get under way.

‘My recent meetings in Brussels, in particular with the UK permanent representative to the UK, Sir Tim Barrow, who is integrally involved in the discussions, were well-timed to provide the opportunity to gain real insight into the current thinking on Brexit and the forthcoming negotiations.’

Deputy St Pier said that the work Guernsey has already done with the UK meant the island was not operating from a standing start.