Melrose changes London trip itinerary after terror attacks

A SCHOOL trip for 22 nine- and 10-year-old girls had to be changed over fears for their safety in the light of recent terror attacks in London.

As Britain woke up to news of yet another terror attack in the capital yesterday, Melrose head teacher Elaine Ozanne confirmed the school had changed its plans for a Form 2 trip to the UK last week.

‘In light of recent terrorist activity, the college revisited its risk management for the trip to London in the weeks prior to leaving and, in close consultation with parents, amended the schedule to incorporate activities outside of the capital,’ she said.

‘As with all trips run by the college, parents and pupils were briefed in advance of the trip leaving, and the 22 girls had a fantastic educational adventure visiting Hever Castle and Hampton Court amongst other venues.’

An Education, Sport & Culture spokesman said it was not planning to issue any specific guidance in relation to school visits to named cities, as the threat from terrorism was not limited to particular locations.

‘We review and, if appropriate, update our terrorism guidance to schools after each significant event in the UK or countries which our schools may be planning to visit.’ said a spokesman.

‘This guidance is based on the combined advice given by the UK Government and the Outdoor Education Advisers’ Panel.’

It had reviewed the situation following the London Bridge attack, but no substantive changes were made.

One man was killed and 10 people were injured in the early hours of yesterday when a man drove a van into a group of worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park.

It is the fourth terror attack in the UK in four months.