Pilots’ study offers ‘small slice of history’

SHIPS’ captains, no matter how skilful and experienced they may be, cannot possibly be expected to know every detail of the approach to every harbour they have to navigate.

That detailed knowledge is the preserve of the pilot, who will go on board and advise the captain how best to bring his ship safely into port. Pilots are often unsung, but everyone who travels by ship owes them a great deal.

As Ian Brouard points out in his History of Guernsey Pilots from 1834 to 1940, ‘Throughout the world, pilotage services provide a similar objective: to assist in the safe navigation of ships with the local knowledge of rocks, reefs, sandbanks, currents and other hazards to supplement the master’s navigating ability.’

There can’t be many people better suited than Ian to write about those who have kept vessels safe around our shores. He was a pilot in Guernsey for the 23 years until his retirement in 2013. Before that, Guernsey-born and St Sampson’s School-educated Ian got a place at Plymouth College of Navigation before travelling the world with London shipping company Houlder Brothers.

He became an officer, eventually gaining his Masters Foreign Going qualification. He returned to Guernsey and served as master for Commodore Shipping of Guernsey for 16 years, before serving as pilot.

‘I found... there were many stories from old pilots, but none had gone to print, so I began by taking note of as much as I could and then studied at the Greffe for legal documents, followed by research at the Island Archives and Priaulx Library.

‘Once the word was out what I was about, others with pilot family connections got in touch and provided me with more information.’

The number of fascinating stories that he started to uncover made it obvious that he would have enough to publish and help from historian and publisher Gregory Stevens Cox led to the publication of this monograph by Toucan Press.

And fascinating they are, too. Stories of death and danger, of feats of great bravery, of human frailty, of skill at sea.