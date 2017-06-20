Pride of Guernsey: 'A great job in keeping Christmas lights on'

HELPING to raise money for the St Peter Port Christmas Lights Charity is why Jax Robin has been nominated for Parish Champion of the Year.

She was nominated by Sandra Clarke, who was full of praise for Mrs Robin and wanted to put her forward for the OCS-sponsored award.

A vote at a St Peter Port parish emergency meeting in November resulted in it no longer being responsible for the lights after 2016.

However earlier this month it was announced that Christmas lights were guaranteed in St Peter Port this year after fundraising passed the £35,000 target needed to test, maintain and erect the lights and to take them down again.

‘She has continued to raise the required funding with gusto and is doing a great job,’ Mrs Clarke said.

This year has seen various fundraising initiatives take place for the charity including Guernsey Post’s Buy a Bulb campaign, a gig at the Fermain Tavern and the Guernsey Press Fantasy Formula One competition, to name a few.

Mrs Robin is the charity’s chairwoman.