Pride of Guernsey: 'Always so cheerful and welcoming'

STAFF at Costa Coffee, Le Pollet, deserve to win Welcome of the Year because they work so hard and are efficient, according to their nominator.

‘All of the staff in the Costa Coffee in the Pollet are so cheerful and welcoming,’ they said.

‘They are very efficient and work so hard, they deserve to win this award.’

Their nominator said all the staff in this St Peter Port branch were friendly and never appeared ‘fed up’, when explaining their reasons as to why they should win the Cimandis Foodservice- sponsored Welcome of the Year Award.

‘They are always ready to help,’ they said.

Also it was noted that no matter what time of day, the staff were happy to assist.

‘That struck me more than anything,’ the nominator added.

‘The work and effort they put in is of value to the community.’

This Costa Coffee branch opened in March 2011.

SandpiperCI previously said that staff in the new outlets always undergo barista training at Costa’s highly-regarded academy in the UK.