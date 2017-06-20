Pride of Guernsey: 'From cruise passenger welcome to historical re-enactment'

A WOMAN who welcomes thousands of cruise liner visitors each year, participates in historical re-enactments and volunteers to pick up litter would be a worthy recipient of the Welcome of the Year Award.

Margaret Le Cras was nominated by her daughter Sally-Ann David for the Cimandis Foodservice-sponsored accolade.

‘Margaret, dressed in traditional Guernsey costume, welcomes thousands of cruise liner visitors each year. It is a role she loves and is uniquely qualified for. Born just before the Second World War, the history of how our community survived the war, the gratitude to the Red Cross which saved it, and for which she still volunteers, has shaped her life,’ Mrs David said.

‘A native patois speaker and someone who is genuinely interested in people, she greets the international guests with a sense of fun and answers any questions they may have, from suggestions of where to visit, connecting them with old friends or enlightening them to the background history of the island, including recognising and welcoming the regular visitors from all around the world.

‘She participates in historical re-enactments held around Town and at Castle Cornet in the summer and links visitors and locals, young and old, to the history of the island. It was Margaret who won the competition with the idea of starting the Guernsey Markets over 30 years ago.

‘She is a long-standing member of the Guernsey Dancers and Regency Dancing, who grace the shows and festivals each year, as well as volunteering as a litter picker for Floral Guernsey, making our community even more welcoming.

As an attendant at the museums for over 20 years, she understands what good customer service with a welcome smile can achieve.

‘Margaret Le Cras has dedicated her life to her family, friends and community, and would be a worthy recipient of this award.’