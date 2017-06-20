Pride of Guernsey: 'Gives hours to support his parish'

PUTTING IN ‘hours upon hours of voluntary work’ for St Saviour’s is why Phil Duquemin was nominated for the Parish Champion of the Year.

Lisa Tempest nominated Mr Duquemin for the OCS-sponsored award.

‘Phil dedicates hours upon hours of voluntary work for St Saviour’s.’

Being an active trustee of St Saviour’s Community Centre, he supports the centre with administration, fundraising and driving the vision for the centre forward.

‘A team of volunteers and the centre manager run the centre with Phil being very much the hub, overseeing the extensive ongoing renovations, enabling the centre to become a widely used parish and island-wide asset.

‘The centre is used by on average 900 people per week, including various groups with multiple age differences,’ Mrs Tempest said.

‘Phil is also a long-standing douzenier, volunteering many hours in support of running the parish.

‘In our eyes Phil is our parish champion, please do consider voting for Phil to recognise his years of hard work in creating a centre so many enjoy,’ she said.