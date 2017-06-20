Simple yes/no amendment on IWV proposal

ATTEMPTS to simplify the island-wide voting referendum into a yes/no option and to scrap the idea of a referendum altogether have been lodged ahead of tomorrow’s States meeting.

The States’ Assembly & Constitution Committee’s proposals for a five-option island-wide voting referendum will be put before the States for approval.

However two amendments have been lodged which would significantly alter the form that referendum takes – or whether it takes place at all.

One of those, proposed by Dawn Tindall and seconded by Deputy Carl Meerveld, is calling for the referendum to be a simple yes/no question.

The States would then decide what form of island-wide voting was implemented in the event of a yes vote.

‘I think the question should be a binary option, so that the populace can engage with it and understand exactly what it is they are being asked,’ said Deputy Tindall.

‘I think this referendum is a great opportunity to get younger people into politics, get them on the electoral roll and make them part of that decision. That is maximised with a binary option.

‘I believe that because there are so many different ways and so many different versions [that have been put forward] a lot of people have not been able to decide what a vote actually means.’

The role of the electorate in this instance should be to simply give the States direction over whether or not they wanted island-wide voting, she said.

Peter Ferbrache has tabled an amendment, seconded by Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher, proposing that there should not be a referendum.

He also said deputies should have responsibility for deciding how island-wide voting should work based on interaction with the public.

‘Other than Condor, the thing that people speak to me about the most is island-wide voting,’ he said. ‘I cannot think of anyone I have spoken to who is in favour of a referendum.

‘Because of that I don’t see the point of spending £60,000 to £100,000 on a brand- new referendum, it would just be a waste of money.’