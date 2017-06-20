Video: Sami the seal pup is back in wild

A SEAL pup rescued off Jersey six months ago has been returned to the wild after being cared for by the GSPCA.

Sami the seal pup was found stranded on a Jersey beach, weighing 13kg, far below the healthy weight for a seal of her age.

‘We were so worried for her when she first arrived as she was so weak and thin,’ GSPCA animal collection officer Geoff George said.

‘Sami did so well when she was released and we are so pleased at the GSPCA and thank you to all that helped us with her care.’

After being rescued in Jersey, Sami was flown to Guernsey by Blue Islands and put in the care of the GSPCA.

When she reached the ideal 40kg release weight, the GSPCA contacted the Jersey authorities to arrange for her release into the waters where she was found.

Andrew Eeles and his son Harrison both volunteer for the RNLI in Jersey and responded to the appeal for a boat to transport Sami to Les Ecrehous – the location decided as the best place for her re-introduction to the open water.

It only took Sami 15 minutes to become comfortable enough to swim away from the boat.