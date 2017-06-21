Pupils get ready to be Epic to help others

SCHOOLCHILDREN are being inspired to think up big ways to raise money for charity.

Epic Challenges organisers Philip Smith and Warren Mauger have been visiting local schools ahead of their FCG Epic week, for which they will be doing seven Ironman-distance triathlons over seven days.

Mr Mauger said they were keen to get people of all ages doing their own challenges.

‘It is a big thing and we have just under 100 people signed up so far,’ he said.

‘There its are lots of different challenges.

'One person is walking three miles a day, another is cycling 100 miles in a day.

'We have adults and children involved and it is a big challenge for them.’

The money raised from the challenges will be divided between mental health charity Guernsey Mind and This is Epic – which aims to use the money to help people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Castel head teacher Linda Paley said the aim of challenges fitted in really well with the school’s ethos of self belief and perseverance.