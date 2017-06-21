Team Guernsey vans set off for Gotland

FOUR vans have set off from Guernsey for the 1,300-mile journey to Gotland ahead of the NatWest Island Games.

While most of the athletes will be travelling to the Swedish island on three specially chartered flights, there are some bits of sports kit which just do not fit in the luggage. Two vans are carrying 40 bikes, while the rest are carrying the archery and triathlon equipment, as well as bits and pieces such as the footballers’ kit.

The vehicles travelled on the ferry to St Malo and will be driven across France, Belgium, Germany and Denmark before going across the bridge at Malmo and driving up Sweden to get the ferry to Gotland.

Sean Murphy is one of the drivers. His partner is an athlete, but she will be flying to the event.

‘I’ve driven through Europe before and I’ve ridden through France on a motorbike, but never this far,’ he said.

‘I’ve got lots of drinks and snacks and plenty of decent tunes, including Nickelback.’

Guernsey Island Games Association chairman Brian Allen said they were very grateful to Condor for offering reduced rates for the vans to travel. ‘This bit is quite exciting because it means it’s all beginning to happen,’ he said.

‘It has all been a huge logistical challenge, with Brexit and exchange rates.

‘Logistically this has been one of the most difficult games, but we are so looking forward to it.’