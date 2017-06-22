Deputies ‘should debate Education’s draft plans first’

STATES members should have the chance to debate Education’s draft plans for its secondary estate before final proposals are brought to the Assembly, according to a deputy leading an amendment to the Policy & Resource Plan.

Deputy Matt Fallaize has lodged an amendment, which will be debated at the end of the month, proposing that Education, Sport & Culture’s initial ideas should be discussed in the States in September.

Draft plans for how schools will be set up to deliver comprehensive secondary and post-16 education are set to be published for public consultation at the end of the exam season, with a policy letter to be submitted for debate at the end of November.

‘In no way does my amendment interfere in that timetable,’ Deputy Fallaize said.

‘What my amendment proposes is that in September the States should discuss the initial ideas which will be set out in the consultation document. The whole island, including parents, teachers and students, will have an opportunity to consider and discuss the consultation document in July and August and I think the States should be afforded the same opportunity in September.’

However, Deputy Carl Meerveld, vice-president of ESC, said this would not fit in with the committee’s schedule or the consultation period. Earlier this year Deputy Meerveld said that there would be ‘public feedback until the middle to end of September’.