E&I reject deputy’s call for L’Ancresse wall debate

A VALE deputy’s calls for a £1m. project to realign the L’Ancresse seawall to be debated by the States have been rejected by Environment & Infrastructure.

Deputy Neil Inder said there needed to be an ‘open and transparent debate’ on the committee’s preferred proposals, which involve removing 200m of the Second World War tank defence on the east side of L’Ancresse and allowing a natural beach with sand dunes to form.

Deputy Neil Inder said it was a substantial project that would change the look, feel and accessibility of the bay.

‘The proposal has raised a number of concerns with islanders,’ he said.

‘In the proposal favoured by E&I it has now become apparent that there is an almost immediate risk to the much-loved kiosk and the toilet facilities, and of course there are potentially historical and archaeological considerations to be properly considered.’

He said the matter should be debated by the States, unless more information was provided.

‘I’m hoping that by Friday of this week I will get that certainty,’ he said.

However, in an email to Deputy Inder and all other States members yesterday, E&I committee president Deputy Barry Brehaut said they had decided against bringing a report to the States.

‘E&I members believe there is not the necessity to present one aspect of the coastal defence strategy in isolation so will not be bringing a report,’ he said.