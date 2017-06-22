Heatwave to end as Met Office forecasts change

THE soaring temperatures, which have been driving islanders to beaches or closer to their desk fans, are set to change today with yesterday thought to mark the final day of the heatwave.

With figures still in the high 20s, last night was the first time cool air began to set in.

Today should see lower temperatures and there is also a small risk of fog.

A spokesperson for the island’s meteorological office said over the next six days, Guernsey would be likely to see some rain and a relatively large change in temperatures.

‘The heat has been partly due to the area of high pressure over most of central and southern Europe,’ he said.

‘But now with a westerly airflow, things should begin to cool and we are going to get more unsettled weather, and be back to the average temperatures of 18, 19 and 20.’