Impact of digital crimes ‘spilling into traditional’

PHYSICAL crimes now have to be investigated by police for possible digital motives, according to the head of economic crime at the City of London Police.

Glenn Maleary spoke at a conference in Guernsey outlining the approach that the City of London Police takes when faced with cyber crime and he said that the impact of digital now spilled over into more ‘traditional’ crimes.

‘Now when we investigate a physical crime we have to consider the digital footprint and social network of the victim to see if they offended someone online.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Maleary said he was concerned at the lax attitude many parents showed to their children’s online activity.

‘Very few kids are truly tech savvy and they are not looking after their futures.

‘They are putting themselves in compromising situations online.

‘They use their tablets and phones like I use my book and pen, but in this case it’s there forever.

‘There is the right to be forgotten on the internet, but it’s really difficult to implement that.'