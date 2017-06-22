Island-wide voting referendum backed but will not be binding

Islanders will be polled in a five option referendum to help decide whether island-wide voting should be introduced, the States has decided.

But after a tied vote in debate the result will not be politically binding on the States.

The five options are full island-wide voting; the current district based system; two separate elections, one for 10 island-wide deputies and another for 28 district deputies; having four super districts or elections every two years on an island-wide basis for 12 or 13 candidates at a time.