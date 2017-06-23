Big switch-on for GE’s diesel generator ‘Freddy’

GUERNSEY ELECTRICITY’S new diesel engine has been launched switched on as part of efforts to modernise its facilities.

The new multimillion-pound engine, originally known as 3D and now renamed Freddy, was unveiled next to sister engine Trudy – formerly known as 2D – yesterday.

The names of the engines were chosen by a panel of judges from dozens suggested by islanders.

Mike Hamon, who came up with the successful name, switched on Freddy with his grandson Alfie.

Chief executive Alan Bates said the 300-tonne engines and 75-tonne alternators, which create the electricity, were the largest items ever brought ashore in Guernsey.

‘Obviously these [Freddy and Trudy, which was installed in 2014] are very large projects for Guernsey.'

Freddy was a complex £15m. project, he said.