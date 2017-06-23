News Update: Fire in Houmet Lane started in garage

FIREFIGHTERS have now put out a large fire that had broken out in a property in Houmet Lane in the Vale.

The fire started in a garage and is believed to have caused damage to the house and the neighbouring property.

In an alert sent out by the Joint Emergency Control Centre, it said: ‘Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a Structure Fire. Please can members of the public avoid the area., at Houmet Lane, Vale.’

