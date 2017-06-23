Children to get in free to this year’s Le Viaer Marchi

CHILDREN will get free entry into Le Viaer Marchi this year.

The National Trust event will be taking place on the evening of Monday 3 July at Saumarez Park.

It aims to showcase traditional Guernsey crafts and more than 4,000 people attend each year.

Le Viaer Marchi committee president Andrew Carey said it was a great family event, which was why they had changed their ticket prices and started allowing children in for free.

‘One of the most rewarding sights at Le Viaer Marchi is watching the faces of crowdgoers, when they bump into someone they haven’t seen for years,’ he said.

‘This is particularly fantastic when there are children and grandchildren in tow, who are often introduced to family friends for the first time.’

The free entry applies to children under 15, when accompanied by an adult.

For more information visit www.nationaltrust.gg.