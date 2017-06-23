Donation improves lives of Alderney pets

A CHEQUE from Alderney Rotary Club has helped an animal charity to spare pets the ordeal of travelling to Guernsey for tests.

Alderney Animal Welfare Society received £500 from Rotary which was put towards the purchase of new diagnostic equipment.

The new machines test biochemistry and haematology in animals ranging from horses to cats. They will help test for and manage conditions such as kidney disease, thyroid disease, diabetes and liver complaints across several species.

The new machines will produce reliable results within eight minutes. It means that AAWS will no longer have to send blood samples to Guernsey or laboratories further afield, except for some of the more extreme and unusual cases, leading to reduced patient travelling time and costs plus a speedy diagnosis.

The machines also allow staff to monitor chronic diseases adjust drug levels where indicated.

They can also carry out a full analysis of blood for wide spectrum testing, which will be harnessed at the new Well Pet sessions to be rolled out shortly.

Cash for the machines was raised through fundraising and donations.