Nunnery cleared for scaled-back repairs

ALDERNEY’S Nunnery has finally got the green light for refurbishment works – but at a reduced sum allowing only patch-up work on the roof.

Last month the States voted to approve the contractor and a five-year lease of the building to Alderney Wildlife Trust for use by the Alderney Bird Observatory.

But they voted against a spend of £280,000 on renovations, saying it seemed too steep a cost.

At the June States meeting, General Services Committee chairman Norma Paris brought an amended version of the proposal to the States, asking members to agree to spend £235,000 on a slightly smaller project, making a saving of £45,000. She explained it would mean spending £23,000 on repairs to the roof instead of £68,000 on a full replacement.

The amendment came after she requested a report by a surveyor from the States of Guernsey Property Services Department.

It said the current roof could last another 10 years. Two years ago Hamon Architects reported that the roof, last replaced in the 1980s, was close to the end of its life and if left could become expensive to maintain.

Mrs Paris could not hide her reluctance at scaling back the works when the capital funds to do it “properly” were in the kitty.