P&R condemns four-year tax plan to raise an extra £63m

DEPUTIES lining up a tax bombshell of an extra £63m. over the next four years have been condemned by Policy & Resources.

Next week the States will debate its medium-term financial plan, which already seeks to take an extra £35m. in taxes between 2018 and 2021 while expecting cumulative savings totalling £62.1m. in a bid to achieve a sustained surplus in the budget.

That plan is subject to different amendments, but the most costly is led by Deputies Emily Yerby and Rob Prow, which would scrap the requirement that savings are made.

They will argue that an extra £9m. should be raised in tax next year, rising to £18m. in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

P&R plans to go from £3.5m. to £7m., then £10.5m. and finally £14m.

‘There are a number of amendments to the medium-term financial plan, some of which P&R is opposing – specifically those that demand a higher tax burden for Guernsey families,’ said president Gavin St Pier.

‘The proposals in one of the amendments would amount to an extra £28m. over the four years of the plan – which amounts to a whopping £750 extra tax for each and every of the island’s roughly 37,000 taxpayers.

This is totally unwarranted and lacks any supporting evidence.'