Aquarium back with a new look

TODAY marks the reopening of The Aquarium, after a seven-month refurbishment programme.

Marita Iversen and Peter Grange bought the tourist attraction from David Miller last year and have spent since December upgrading it.

There is a range of new things to see, with new fish, tanks and entire exhibits.

‘As a location for an aquarium, it’s always been one of a kind. Now our local fish, marine life, the aquarium’s history and its quirkiness are being celebrated in a wonderfully imaginative way,’ said Ms Iversen.

‘There is an abundance of fascinating fish and marine life in local waters, which we want to showcase, so one of the big changes at The Aquarium is a shift to a 75% focus on local, 20% tropical marine and 5% tropical freshwater fish.’