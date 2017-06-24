Independent report finds savings of £1.5m. at Education and Home

MAJOR savings can be made at both Education and Home, independent consultants have said.

Work by PwC has identified issues such as serious inefficiencies at the College of Further

Education and the Guernsey Training Agency, teachers being paid up to 30% more than their English and Welsh counterparts and the potential to save £600,000 by merging the Fire & Rescue Service with St John Ambulance, a move which Home has already ruled out.

As well as these long-term savings, public sector staff working with PwC say that at least £973,200 more can be stripped from the Home Affairs budget, while initially £531,800 could come out of Education, Sport & Culture spending in the next three years.

Home Affairs president Deputy Mary Lowe said the report gave them comfort that they were on the right track in transforming services they were politically responsible for.

Education, Sport & Culture president Paul Le Pelley said it will be be pursuing the opportunities for savings and efficiencies outlined.

‘The report has acknowledged that some of the efficiencies highlighted may not be able to be realised immediately but we will continue to work to realise savings wherever possible,’ he said.

Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier said many of the identified opportunities relied on breaking down structures currently in place so that long-term efficiencies can be achieved.

‘However, it is clear the report has identified ideas that can help deliver savings targets without impacting on the quality of front-line services,’ he said.