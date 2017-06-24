Our ‘Man in Westminster’ takes a personal interest

GUERNSEY’S new ‘Man in Westminster’ has stated that he will manage personally the relationship between the UK and the Crown Dependencies.

David Lidington, 60, Conservative MP for Aylesbury, was made the new Secretary of State for Justice in Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle following the General Election.

He replaced Liz Truss MP, but has also announced he will take on Sir Oliver Heald QC MP’s role in dealing with the Crown Dependencies directly.

The role provides a key contact for Crown Dependencies in Brexit and other matters.

Gavin St Pier, president of the Policy & Resources Committee, said he looked forward to increased engagement with Mr Lidington.

‘Acknowledgment that this role will be undertaken by a member of the UK Cabinet, who also happens to understand the islands well, is a very welcome development,’ he said.