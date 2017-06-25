Deputies explain vote against binding referendum result

CONCERNS over the electorate not getting their favoured choice or a weak result were two of the reasons given by deputies who opposed making the island-wide voting referendum politically binding.

A five-option referendum will be held next June to determine the best option for the future of Guernsey’s voting system and could cost up to £128,000.

But deputies were split at 19 votes over setting a 40% turnout threshold over which the States would be committed to introducing the result, so that proposal was rejected.

Three deputies – Victoria Oliver, Lester Queripel and Paul Le Pelley – decided to back the five-option vote but then reject the propositions that would have made the decision politically binding in this way.

Deputy Oliver voted against because she was concerned that the preferential voting aspect of the poll would result in islanders getting their second choice.

‘I think there’s more likely to be more people taking part with a larger choice,’ she said.

She did not think making it non-binding would affect the number taking part.

‘I think it will be largely down to however many people take part in the campaign and how much time is spent getting people engaged,’ she said.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley said he had backed the five-option referendum because that was what his electorate in St Sampson’s had said they wanted. However he rejected the proposition that would have made it binding.

‘I think the referendum should be advisory, rather than binding,’ he said. ‘If there is a strong view from the electorate, then I will go with that. But if not, I don’t want to be bound.’

He noted that result would be debated less than two years before the next election, so if there was a strong result in the referendum it would be ‘dangerous’ for them to go against the will of the people.