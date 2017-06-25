Roaming charges must go – but obstacles remain

ABOLISHING roaming charges for mobile data will be the long-term goal for the Channel Islands telecoms providers, the chief executive of the regulator, has said.

Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities’ Michael Byrne said it must be possible for islanders to have access to the free services, but that it would not be happening quickly.

‘The question is, how do we create an environment that gets us close to that?’ he said.

‘We want to get to the stage where people are not having to get to a port or an airport off-island and having to quickly switch off their mobile data.

‘It is a far too important part of our lives now for that.’

EU operators have removed roaming charges for all of their customers travelling within the EU, meaning they will not have to pay extra for calls, texts or internet connection when outside of their home country.

The Channel Islands will not be benefit, however, because it is not covered by EU legislation.