Burnouts, music at Pleinmont headland for Chaos Festival

MORE than 100 motorbikes and 50 bands took to Pleinmont headland this weekend for the annual Greenman MCC Chaos music and bike festival.

Hundreds braved the strong winds to get involved with the festivities. As well as live music, there were burnouts, a chilli con carne eating contest, tattoo competitions and barrel lifting.

‘Ozy’ Chris Chadwick said the festival, which is in its 13th year, had gone really well.

‘It’s been great,’ he said. ‘Everyone has been having fun as always. It was more blowy than last year, so it is nice and cool.’

In the music tent, he said that Johnny Cage and the Voodoo Groove had proved particularly popular.

While it is a music festival, lots of families get involved too, including Laura and Chris Martin, and their children Jack, 3, and Emily, 2.

‘It’s been brilliant,’ Mr Martin said. ‘The kids loved the burnout, although we bring headphones for them to listen to the music.’