Celebrities make a weekend of it to raise funds for Lord’s Taverners

CELEBRITIES from sport and television have been in Guernsey to help raise money for the Lord’s Taverners’ causes.

Lt-Governor Sir Ian Corder and his wife Lady Corder hosted a champagne reception at Gorvernment House for the group of visiting celebrities and members of the Guernsey Lord’s Taverners. (Picture by Thomas Tardif, 18636373)

A special weekend of events has been taking place.

It kicked off with the JT Celebrity Market Rocks, with the famous faces posing for selfies with the audience. Music was on offer from local bands, including Buffalo Huddleston.

On Saturday the celebrities and Lord’s Taverners went to Government House for a champagne reception and in the evening TV presenter Chris Tarrant hosted a big quiz.

Yesterday the weather held off so the celebrities’ cricket match could take place on Herm.

Local Lord’s Taverners chairman Alex Ford said it had been a fantastic weekend.

More than £20,000 had been raised by the end of it.

The money goes towards local good causes connected with sport. As well as supplying minibuses, the charity also helps with sporting subs for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

