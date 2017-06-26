Clarity needed over how to treat referendum result, Sacc says

ISLANDERS should be empowered to determine their future electoral system, the president of Sacc has said, as he confirmed the committee was considering going to the States again to make the referendum outcome politically binding.

Deputy Matt Fallaize, pictured, said the States' Assembly & Constitution Committee was looking at a way that would give deputies 'another chance' to clarify how it would react to the results of the referendum on island-wide voting.

Any proposals would commit deputies to implementing the winning option of the referendum.

'The committee's objective remains unchanged: the people of Guernsey should be empowered to determine their future electoral system,' said Deputy Fallaize.

'Whether or not the States are prepared to make that commitment, at a minimum the States should be clear about whether they want the referendum to be advisory only or would regard it as politically binding in any or some circumstances.

'The committee is certainly considering putting a supplementary policy letter before the States to give deputies another chance to establish such clarity.'

Last week, the States agreed to Sacc's recommendation to hold a multi-option referendum.

But on a tied vote, members rejected the proposal to commit themselves to accepting the result of the referendum if turnout exceeded a certain percentage of those on the electoral roll.