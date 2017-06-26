Cyclists ride on in memory of Sarah

AROUND 60 cyclists took to the coast roads to raise money for the Sarah Groves Foundation.

The annual event is in its fourth year. Yesterday’s ride also acted as the first training session for a charity ride to Amsterdam in 2018.

Sarah Groves Foundation committee member Leon Howard said it was an important event for the charity.

‘It is about remembering Sarah,’ he said.

‘Today is about a 20-mile ride, all on the flat, open to everyone – adults and children.’

A lot of the riders took part in the Tour de Sez event last year, which saw riders cycling to Bilbao, and plan to take part in the Amsterdam ride next year.

Riders yesterday set off from the Albert Pier at 10am and cycled up to the north of the island, down to the Imperial and then back to Town.

The foundation was set up in memory of local girl Sarah Groves, who was killed in India in April 2013. A murder trial is ongoing. The foundation aims to enhance the lives of young people.