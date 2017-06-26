Deputy chief exec role recognises dedication

KATE CLOUSTON’S commitment to spending a third of her life over the past two years spreading the word about Guernsey all over the world has been recognised with a promotion at Guernsey Finance.

Ms Clouston joined the promotional agency in mid-2015 as its first director of international business development.

She has now been made deputy chief executive.

In her two years at the agency, she has led delegations and promotional activity in South East Asia, North America and Europe, totting up some 200 days in destinations including Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Amsterdam, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Malaysia and the UK.

Her work has focused on evaluating and developing these target markets through implementation of development strategies around emerging financial products and attracting new companies or business to Guernsey.

‘It is an honour to be representing Guernsey in our key international markets and I am delighted to bring news and developments of the Guernsey offering to stakeholders around the world.

‘I am very pleased to continue to work with Guernsey Finance promoting and connecting our jurisdiction,’ said Ms Clouston, who speaks six languages, including Mandarin and Arabic.