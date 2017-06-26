Garage fire ‘moments from spreading to nearby house’

A GARAGE fire came within a whisker of spreading to the nearby house, following a blaze on Friday afternoon, Guernsey Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

The fire started in a property on Houmet Lane, Vale, just after 4pm.

A call to the emergency services was made at 4.22pm and first fire appliance was on the scene by 4.29pm.

Fire and Rescue watch commander Matthew Roger said firefighters, police and insurance would be looking into the cause of the fire this week.

‘We know the homeowner was working in the garage on a car and then went into the property for a break,’ he said.

‘Then he was alerted to the fire by a neighbour.’

Mr Roger said finding out what caused the fire could prove difficult due to the devastation left behind in the remains of the garage.

The blaze burnt so hot that the fascias and gutters of the property it was attached to were melting and a plastic window of a spare bedroom fell out due to the heat, allowing smoke into the house.