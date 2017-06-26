Island’s British Red Cross coordinator steps down

HAVING spent nine years in her role as coordinator of British Red Cross Guernsey, Jane Moorshead is now taking a step back.

While lucky to have never experienced one directly, the Guernsey division of the Red Cross assists the emergency services in the event of a disaster in the Bailiwick and it was Jane’s job to organise that.

They would help provide aid to anyone affected to allow the services to carry out their jobs.

She found a huge amount of success in raising funds and awareness for the Red Cross, generating support both locally and internationally.

‘My role was made easier because there are so many wonderful long-standing volunteers who gave me a great deal of their time and support,’ she said.

‘I am really proud to have been part of such a huge organisation – and with even more volunteers, we could do even more.’

Jane is admired by many for moments such as shortly after the Haiti earthquake, when she opened a pop-up appeal centre to raise money.

Because so many other disasters followed that earthquake, it remained open for 18 months and raised a tremendous amount of money.

Special efforts were always made by Jane for Liberation Day events.

During her time as coordinator, she experienced both the 65th and the 70th anniversary, organising cavalcade entries, stalls, exhibitions and talks.

Much of the money raised by Jane gets filtered toward large non-governmental organisations around the world out of which the international Red Cross operates.