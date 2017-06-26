New cremator to cost millions

MILLIONS need to be spent on the island’s new cremator to ensure it can cope with more obesity in the population and meet modern air standards.

Replacing the facility at the Foulon was listed in 2013 as a top priority, ‘must do’ project, with warnings it would reach the end of its life by 2017.

Now, having not got off the ground in that time, it appears again in the latest list of capital projects that Policy & Resources wants to pursue this term – although there is no exact estimate, it has been classified as ‘medium’ which puts it in the £2m. to £10m. bracket.

It will be part of the capital portfolio to be debated at the States meeting which begins tomorrow, the brief outline talks of ‘bringing it up to date with current air quality standards and the need to be able to deal with an increasing number of bariatric cremations.

‘There have been a few instances where cremation has not been possible due to the size and weight of coffin, for which burial was still an option,’ said Mark Ogier, head of Estates Strategy, Property Services.

‘New cremators are generally capable of handling larger coffins, which will improve the service offered locally.’

He said the existing facility was serviceable, but the availability of spares was increasingly limited.