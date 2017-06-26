Women walk together to raise £30k

PINK tutus, bracelets and face paint were out in force on Saturday evening, as around 1,500 of Guernsey’s women came together for the Pink Ladies’ Sunset Coastal Walk.

The annual walk from Grandes Rocques to Market Square aims to raise money to support breast cancer services.

Despite a sharp, chilly wind, walkers were in a party mood and keen to get out on the coastal footpaths.

Pink Ladies chairwoman Karen Leach said she was really pleased with the turnout.

Around £30,000 in sponsorship money has been raised so far, which will be used to replace the mammography machine at the breast unit. But that was not the only aim of the walk.

‘It’s about raising awareness,’ Mrs Leach said.

‘Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer. It’s also about everyone getting together and supporting each other.’

Lady Corder, the wife of Lt-Governor Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, started the walkers from Grandes Rocques. They were joined by others doing a shorter walk from Bordeaux, before ending with a party in Market Square, with tribute group Abba Sensation.