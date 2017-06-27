Cadets finally get to fly in RAF Chinook

CADETS saw the island from a different perspective yesterday as they took to the skies in a Chinook helicopter with crew from the 27 Squadron.

Air Scouts, Air Cadets, Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and the Jersey Field Squadron Guernsey group went in the aircraft, which took off from the Guernsey Rovers AC pitch.

The Chinook was due to take cadets in the air on Liberation Day, but was unable to, so the event was rescheduled.

The heavy-lift helicopter, which can lift handle over 10 tons plus, is from RAF Odiham, Hampshire.

Mike Snelling, chairman of the civilian committee for the Air Cadets, hoped it would increase the cadets’ interest in this area.

Those who went up in the Chinook were briefed beforehand.

Guernsey Army Cadets Molly Elliott and Leonie O’Regan, both 15, really enjoyed the experience.

‘We went all around the island,’ Leonie said.

‘They let the ramp down so we could see out of it which was really cool.’