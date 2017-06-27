Five houses could be built at former Strawberry Farm

HOUSING will be created on the former Strawberry Farm site, if planners agree.

An application has been submitted to convert the site into housing, with designs for four three-bedroom houses and one two-bedroom house to be created in place of the main building.

If the proposals are successful, it would also see the redundant greenhouses demolished and the large parking area converted into south-facing gardens.

The tourist attraction at Rue des Issues in St Saviour’s has been closed since 2008.

It has remained largely disused since then.

Fuller Group managing director Alex Fuller, who owns the site, has previously said that the site’s conversion into housing was a possibility if the group was unable to secure someone else to take it on as a tourist attraction.

The application said that finding a tenant for the site has been a struggle in recent years.

However, its conversion to housing has been ruled as the best long-term solution and as the ‘most viable and appropriate’ use of the site.

Pre-application discussions have taken place with planners.