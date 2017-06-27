Guernsey lily display marks floral group’s silver jubilee

A SPECIAL floral display, depicting a Guernsey lily, has been planted on the North Plantation to mark the 25th birthday of Floral Guernsey.

The organisation, which works to improve the island and organises the local floral competition, was set up in 1992.

Peter Falla has been on Floral Guernsey’s council since it was founded and said the work it did was important and enjoyable.

‘I grew up with horticulture and it’s in my blood,’ he said.

The special flower carpet was planted just to the north of the Guernsey Information Centre.

Mr Falla said he was really pleased with it.

‘This site has a great footfall and is visible to both visitors and locals,’ he said.

The display shows the dates of the organisation being founded, as well as a pink nerine – also known as a Guernsey lily – depicted by out of begonias.

The design was put together by Mick Le Poidevin and Darren Lilley from States Works Land Management.

A special supplement on the history of Floral Guernsey will be with your copy of the Guernsey Press on 11 July.