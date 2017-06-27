Technology challenge tests pupils’ problem-solving skills

SCHOOLCHILDREN with an interest in engineering got to test out their practical skills, teamwork and problem-solving at this year’s Technology Challenge.

Around 50 Year 9 pupils from different schools took part in the challenge at the Scout HQ at Rue Maingy yesterday, which was organised by the Channel Island Group of Professional Engineers in conjunction with schools and local engineering businesses.

They were split into 10 teams of five, with each supported by an engineering advisor.

The main challenge was to build a small electric vehicle and get it to run along a three-metre-long wire and burst a balloon filled with water.

Co-organiser Eric Grimsley said it challenged them to find the right balance between performance, grip and good engineering principles.

‘It is good from the point of view that there is a function but there is also coming up with the idea and thinking outside the box,’ he said.

‘It gives them an insight into engineering and how much fun it can be.’

He also wanted to thank the event’s sponsor, Garenne, for supporting the all-day challenge.